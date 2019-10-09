Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Off injury report
Kidd-Gilchrist (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's preseason game against the Heat.
Kidd-Gilchrist is feeling better after missing Sunday's exhibition against the Celtics due to an illness.
