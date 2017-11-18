Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Off updated injury report Saturday
Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) has been cleared to play for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Kidd-Gilchrist was originally listed on the injury report as probable with a right ankle sprain, though apparently is feeling well enough to play after the team's morning shootaround. Over the past three contests, he's posted 13.0 points and 5.0 rebounds across 28.3 minutes per game.
