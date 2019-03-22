Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out again Saturday
Kidd-Gilchrist (concussion) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Celtics.
Kidd-Gilchrist is still going through concussion protocol after sustaining the head injury in Tuesday's game against the 76ers. With the Hornets having another game Sunday in Toronto, it's likely Kidd-Gilchrist won't be cleared to play until next week.
