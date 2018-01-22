Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Monday vs. Kings
Kidd-Gilchrist (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings.
Kidd-Gilchrist was originally given a probable designation, so this comes as a bit of a surprise. That said, the Hornets are likely just being overly cautious with him, so he'll get the night off Monday. Kidd-Gilchrist's next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Pelicans, but in the meantime, the Hornets are expected to go with Treveon Graham as his replacement in the starting five. According to Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports Southeast, coach Steve Clifford also expects to get Malik Monk more time with Kidd-Gilchrist out.
