Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Monday

Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) will not play Monday against Boston.

Kidd-Gilchrist will sit out for the third straight game as he continues to nurse a sprained right ankle. The former No. 2 pick is a versatile defender and productive rebounder, but his lack of scoring prowess prevents him from being relevant in most fantasy leagues.

