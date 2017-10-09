Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Monday's exhibition
Kidd-Gilchrist will not play in Monday's preseason matchup against the Heat due to a personal matter.
The exact reason Kidd-Gilchrist is not with the team is unclear, but in the meantime, the Hornets are expected to move Marvin Williams to small forward and insert Frank Kaminsky into the top unit at power forward. For now Kidd-Gilchrist can also be considered questionable for Wednesday's tilt with the Celtics, so continue to monitor his status over the next few days.
