Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Saturday

Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) was absent at practice Friday and is out Saturday, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

Kidd-Gilchrist missed practice for the second straight day and will be also missing his second consecutive contest Saturday against the 76ers because of a lingering sprained right ankle. Teammates Marvin Williams and Miles Bridges will likely fill in for the absent Kidd-Gilchrist. Currently, Kidd-Gilchrist is averaging 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over 13 games this year.