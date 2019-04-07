Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Sunday

Kidd-Gilchrist will not play Sunday against the Pistons due to a personal issue.

The nature of Kidd-Gilchrist's absence is unknown, but the Hornets will have to find a replacement at power forward Sunday. Kidd-Gilchrist, himself, is far from a fantasy consideration, but his absence could equate to more minutes for Frank Kaminsky, Miles Bridges or Nic Batum.