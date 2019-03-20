Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Thursday

Kidd-Gilchrist has been placed in concussion protocol and will not play Thursday against the Timberwolves.

Kidd-Gilchrist bumped heads with an opponent Tuesday night, and it's resulted in a concussion. He's already been ruled out for Thursday and, depending on how he moves through protocol, he could be out longer.

