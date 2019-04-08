Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Tuesday
Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) will not play Tuesday against the Cavs.
Kidd-Gilchrist remains away from the team while tending to a personal matter, and Tuesday will mark his second straight absence. Expect Miles Bridges and Nic Batum to pick up most of the slack in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Sunday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Very little impact in spot start•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Starting Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Expected back Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Remains out•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...