Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Tuesday

Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) will not play Tuesday against the Cavs.

Kidd-Gilchrist remains away from the team while tending to a personal matter, and Tuesday will mark his second straight absence. Expect Miles Bridges and Nic Batum to pick up most of the slack in the frontcourt.

More News
Our Latest Stories