Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out vs. Houston
Kidd-Gilchrist (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist was handed a doubtful tag leading up to the contest, so this update is no surprise. The Kentucky product has been sidelined for four of his team's previous five contests but will continue to be listed as day-to-day with a left knee strain. His next chance to play will arrive Friday in Washington, so he'll have some time before his next opportunity to return to game action.
