Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Wednesday vs. Celtics

Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) will remain away from the team for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Celtics, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Kidd-Gilchrist will be missing a second consecutive game while tending to a personal matter, though he still doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any regular-season action. The Hornets have one more tune-up prior to the opener scheduled for Friday against the Mavericks, so tentatively consider Kidd-Gilchrist questionable for that contest. Marvin Williams will once again slide over to small forward, with Frank Kaminsky entering the lineup at power forward.

