Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Wednesday vs. Celtics
Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) will remain away from the team for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Celtics, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist will be missing a second consecutive game while tending to a personal matter, though he still doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any regular-season action. The Hornets have one more tune-up prior to the opener scheduled for Friday against the Mavericks, so tentatively consider Kidd-Gilchrist questionable for that contest. Marvin Williams will once again slide over to small forward, with Frank Kaminsky entering the lineup at power forward.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Monday's exhibition•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Tallies 13 points Monday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will play Wednesday vs. Magic•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Probable Wednesday vs. Magic•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Leaves Monday with ankle injury•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Scores 22 points in Monday's loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...