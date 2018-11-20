Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Wednesday

Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Pacers, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

Kidd-Gilchrist is still dealing with a sprained right ankle, and Wednesday will mark his fourth consecutive absence. The fact that he's been ruled out well in advance of the game isn't the most encouraging indication, but his next chance to play will come Friday in Oklahoma City.

