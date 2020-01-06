Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out with illness
Kidd-Gilchrist has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers due to illness.
Kidd-Gilchrist has been a healthy scratch over the last three contests, but he'll be held out of Monday's matchup after falling ill. His next opportunity to take the court will come Wednesday against Toronto.
