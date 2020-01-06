Play

Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out with illness

Kidd-Gilchrist has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers due to illness.

Kidd-Gilchrist has been a healthy scratch over the last three contests, but he'll be held out of Monday's matchup after falling ill. His next opportunity to take the court will come Wednesday against Toronto.

More News
Our Latest Stories