Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Plays 18 minutes off bench
Kidd-Gilchrist returned to action Monday and scored seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3PT) to go with seven rebounds and two blocks in 18 minutes.
Kidd-Gilchrist missed the previous six games with a sprained right ankle, but he didn't look to be bothered by the ailment Monday, finishing as a team-best plus-18 off the bench. Kidd-Gilchrist is one of the more versatile defenders in the league, but his lack of development as an offensive player severely hampers his fantasy utility.
