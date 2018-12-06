Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Plays 23 minutes in spot start

Kidd-Gilchrist tallied nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 121-104 loss to Minnesota.

Kidd-Gilchrist moved into the starting lineup Wednesday, replacing the injured Marvin Williams (shoulder). The production was limited and the move may not even hold into the next game. It appears Williams' playing time is going to be absorbed by a number of players with no real beneficiary. Kidd-Gilchrist is not worth owning in standard leagues.