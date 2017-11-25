Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Plays season-high 37 minutes versus Cavs
Kidd-Gilchrist totaled 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-4 FT) and five rebounds across a season-high 37 minutes of action in a 100-99 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.
The 17 points marked MKG's second-highest total of the season, as he also set a season-high with 15 shots taken and 37 minutes played. The only issue is the lack of defensive statistics, as he's averaging just 4.4 rebounds and 0.5 steals per game for the season. That's simply too low from a player who specializes in defense, but he's due for some positive regression if he continues to see 30 minutes a game.
