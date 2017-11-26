Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Poor shooting night in loss

Kidd-Gilchrist managed just three points (1-8 FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes in Saturday's 106-86 loss to the Spurs.

One night after a solid 17-point effort against the Cavaliers, Kidd-Gilchrist could barely find the net Saturday. The 24-year-old's scoring total was his second lowest of the campaign, and his minutes were his fewest since Oct. 27. The six-year veteran continues to provide inconsistent offensive production but remains a steady source of rebounds, hauling in at least four boards in nine of his last 12 games.

