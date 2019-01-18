Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Posts strong bench effort

Kidd-Gilchrist racked up 15 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, an assist and two steals across 30 minutes Thursday against Sacramento.

Kidd-Gilchrist managed to respond in a positive manner after being bottled up for just three points in his previous contest Monday in San Antonio. He shot an impressive 57.1 percent from the field and drained all seven of his attempts from the charity stripe in a 114-95 win. It's also worth noting that Charlotte's bench accounted for well over half of the Hornets' points on the night (75 of 114). Despite this strong showing from Kidd-Gilchrist, he's averaging just 7.7 points and 4.8 rebounds through 36 games this season.