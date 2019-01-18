Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Posts strong bench effort
Kidd-Gilchrist racked up 15 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, an assist and two steals across 30 minutes Thursday against Sacramento.
Kidd-Gilchrist managed to respond in a positive manner after being bottled up for just three points in his previous contest Monday in San Antonio. He shot an impressive 57.1 percent from the field and drained all seven of his attempts from the charity stripe in a 114-95 win. It's also worth noting that Charlotte's bench accounted for well over half of the Hornets' points on the night (75 of 114). Despite this strong showing from Kidd-Gilchrist, he's averaging just 7.7 points and 4.8 rebounds through 36 games this season.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Flirts with double-double off bench•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will come off bench•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Plays 23 minutes in spot start•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Starting Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...