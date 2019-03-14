Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Probable for Friday

Kidd-Gilchrist (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Wizards.

This is the second time in the last week that Kidd-Gilchrist has been considered probable, and he ended up being ruled out the first time. However, despite not practicing Wednesday, it looks like he is going to be back on the court Friday after a two-game absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories