Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Probable for Friday
Kidd-Gilchrist (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Wizards.
This is the second time in the last week that Kidd-Gilchrist has been considered probable, and he ended up being ruled out the first time. However, despite not practicing Wednesday, it looks like he is going to be back on the court Friday after a two-game absence.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Sits out practice•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out vs. Houston•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Saturday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Probable Saturday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Unlikely to return•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.