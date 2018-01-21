Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Probable for Monday
Kidd-Gilchrist is being listed as probable for Monday's game against the Kings with a left foot strain, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
This is the first news of Kidd-Gilchrist dealing with any sort of foot injury this season. The small forward didn't seem to be bothered at all during Saturday's game against the Heat in which he scored 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting over 28 minutes of action. It doesn't sound like he's at any real risk of missing Monday's tilt, though we'll see if there are any updates after the team's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Scores team-high 21 points in win•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Scores 13 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will attempt to play Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Questionable Wednesday with illness•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Listed as probable for Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...