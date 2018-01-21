Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Probable for Monday

Kidd-Gilchrist is being listed as probable for Monday's game against the Kings with a left foot strain, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

This is the first news of Kidd-Gilchrist dealing with any sort of foot injury this season. The small forward didn't seem to be bothered at all during Saturday's game against the Heat in which he scored 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting over 28 minutes of action. It doesn't sound like he's at any real risk of missing Monday's tilt, though we'll see if there are any updates after the team's morning shootaround.