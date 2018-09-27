Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Probable for preseason opener

Kidd-Gilchrist is dealing with a mild left ankle sprain, but is listed as probable for Friday's preseason opener against the Celtics.

This is the first we're hearing of the ankle injury, but its designation as "mild" provides some optimism that it won't be an issue moving forward. Look for Kidd-Gilchrist to take the court as usual for Friday's preseason opener, though the Hornets will likely be overly cautious with his workload considering it's essentially a meaningless game. However, head coach James Borrego has previously indicated that he's yet to decide on a starting lineup for the upcoming season, which suggests Kidd-Gilchrist will have to earn his spot in the top unit despite starting every game he's played in the last two years.