Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Probable for Wednesday
Kidd-Gilchrist (foot) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
After originally being given a probable designation Monday, the Hornets ended up holding Kidd-Gilchrist out, but it appears to only be precautionary. That's now confirmed by this latest listing as probable, as Kidd-Gilchrist is expected to be back in the lineup following a one-game layoff. Look for him to slot back into the starting lineup as usual, which should send Treveon Graham back to the bench. Along with Graham, Malik Monk could see a few less minutes as well.
