Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Questionable for Friday

Kidd-Gilchrist (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers.

After straining his hamstring early in the week, Kidd-Gilchrist was forced to sit out Wednesday's game against the Celtics. That allowed Treveon Graham to pick up the start in his place, though he struggled with just two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 30 minutes. Jeremy Lamb, on the other hand, played 25 minutes off the bench, logging 10 points and two rebounds. If Kidd-Gilchrist were to sit out again Friday, it would likely be some combination of Lamb and Graham picking up the workload, though neither player proved worthy in DFS contests the last time out. Look for another update on Kidd-Gilchrist following Friday's morning shootaround.