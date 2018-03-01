Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Questionable for Friday
Kidd-Gilchrist (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers.
After straining his hamstring early in the week, Kidd-Gilchrist was forced to sit out Wednesday's game against the Celtics. That allowed Treveon Graham to pick up the start in his place, though he struggled with just two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 30 minutes. Jeremy Lamb, on the other hand, played 25 minutes off the bench, logging 10 points and two rebounds. If Kidd-Gilchrist were to sit out again Friday, it would likely be some combination of Lamb and Graham picking up the workload, though neither player proved worthy in DFS contests the last time out. Look for another update on Kidd-Gilchrist following Friday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Questionable Wednesday vs. Celtics•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Suffers hamstring strain•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Scores 13 in Thursday's win•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Quiet in Monday's loss•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Contributes 19 points in Friday's victory•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...