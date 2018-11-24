Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Questionable Sunday
Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Hawks.
Kidd-Gilchrist has missed the past five games with a right ankle sprain but may be ready to play on Sunday. More will be known closer to game time, but if Kidd-Gilchrist is unable to play, Miles Bridges and Dwayne Bacon should continue to fill in.
