Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Questionable Sunday

Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Hawks.

Kidd-Gilchrist has missed the past five games with a right ankle sprain but may be ready to play on Sunday. More will be known closer to game time, but if Kidd-Gilchrist is unable to play, Miles Bridges and Dwayne Bacon should continue to fill in.

