Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Questionable to return Wednesday
Kidd-Gilchrist is questionable to return Wednesday against the Bucks due to an illness, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It was Kidd-Gilchrist's first game without a minutes restriction, but he played just seven minutes before exiting the contest feeling uneasy. If Kidd-Gilchrist is unable to return, look for Jeremy Lamb, Dwayne Bacon and Malik Monk to see more minutes.
