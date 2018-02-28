Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Questionable Wednesday vs. Celtics

The Hornets are listing Kidd-Gilchrist (hamstring) as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Though Kidd-Gilchrist is traveling with the Hornets for the start of their three-game road trip, it seems rather unlikely that he'll be available to suit up for the second half of a back-to-back set a night after exiting early with a left hamstring strain. With the Hornets not holding a morning shootaround Wednesday, official word on Kidd-Gilchrist's status may not come until shortly before the 7:30 p.m. EST tipoff. If Kidd-Gilchrist is sidelined for the contest, Jeremy Lamb would likely enter the starting five alongside Nicolas Batum on the wing.