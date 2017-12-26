Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Questionable Wednesday with illness

Kidd-Gilchrist missed Tuesday's practice due to an illness and is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Celtics.

More word on Kidd-Gilchrist's status should come after Wednesday's morning shootaround. If he ends up sidelined, Jeremy Lamb and Dwayne Bacon would probably see expanded roles.

