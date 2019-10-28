Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Questionable with migraine
Kidd-Gilchrist is questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers due to a migraine headache.
The Hornets are expected to provide more information on Kidd Gilchrist's status closer to tipoff. He's logged just 10 minutes this season, scoring four points while grabbing four rebounds.
