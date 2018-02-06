Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Quiet in Monday's loss

Kidd-Gilchrist had two points (1-3 FG), three rebounds, and two assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 121-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Kidd-Gilchrist has failed to reach double figures in scoring in each of the first three games to start February, and he hasn't exactly been filling it up in the other categories either. His most valuable contribution -- on-ball defense -- doesn't show up in the box score, so Kidd-Gilchrist delivers sporadic stat lines on a regular basis. As a result, he is only a reliable option in deeper leagues.