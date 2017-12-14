Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Records first double-double of season in loss

Kidd-Gilchrist posted 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 108-96 loss to the Rockets.

With both Kemba Walker and Nicolas Batum struggling with their shots on Wednesday, Kidd-Gilchrist emerged as the second-best offensive option for the Hornets. Although most of his output occurred in garbage time when the game was out of reach, he still gave his best stat line of the year. From a fantasy perspective, Kidd-Gilchrist only warrants wide ownership in deeper leagues.