Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Records first double-double of season in loss
Kidd-Gilchrist posted 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 108-96 loss to the Rockets.
With both Kemba Walker and Nicolas Batum struggling with their shots on Wednesday, Kidd-Gilchrist emerged as the second-best offensive option for the Hornets. Although most of his output occurred in garbage time when the game was out of reach, he still gave his best stat line of the year. From a fantasy perspective, Kidd-Gilchrist only warrants wide ownership in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Excellent in victory•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Poor shooting night in loss•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Plays season-high 37 minutes versus Cavs•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Off updated injury report Saturday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Listed as probable Saturday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Drops season-high 22 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.