Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Remains out Friday

Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Hawks.

This is the second consecutive missed game for Kidd-Gilchrist while he's away from the team attending to a personal matter. In the opener against Detroit, Dwayne Bacon and Treveon Graham ended up seeing added playing time in his absence, a trend that will likely occur yet again Friday.

