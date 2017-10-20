Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Remains out Friday
Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Hawks.
This is the second consecutive missed game for Kidd-Gilchrist while he's away from the team attending to a personal matter. In the opener against Detroit, Dwayne Bacon and Treveon Graham ended up seeing added playing time in his absence, a trend that will likely occur yet again Friday.
