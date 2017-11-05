Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Remains out Sunday

Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) will not be available Sunday against the Timberwolves, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Kidd-Gilchrist will miss a second straight game as he remains away from the team for undisclosed personal reasons. It's still unclear when he might rejoin the team, but in the meantime, look for Marvin Williams, Frank Kaminsky and possibly Johnny O'Bryant to see increased minutes in his absence.