Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Remains out Sunday
Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) will not be available Sunday against the Timberwolves, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist will miss a second straight game as he remains away from the team for undisclosed personal reasons. It's still unclear when he might rejoin the team, but in the meantime, look for Marvin Williams, Frank Kaminsky and possibly Johnny O'Bryant to see increased minutes in his absence.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Won't play Friday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will play Friday vs. Spurs•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: No longer on minutes restriction•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will remain on minutes restriction•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Set to return Wednesday vs. Denver•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...