Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Remains out

Kidd-Gilchrist (concussion) will not play Sunday against Toronto.

The Hornets will be without Kidd-Gilchrist, Cody Zeller and Nic Batum once again Sunday as they head into the second game of a back-to-back. This will mark Kidd-Gilchrist's third straight absence, and he should be considered optimistically questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Spurs.