Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Ruled out for Tuesday

Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Kidd-Gilchrist suffered a right ankle sprain during Sunday's win over the Pistons, and he's set to miss at least one game as a result of the injury. While the severity of the issue remains unclear, it's worth noting that the 25-year-old was seen in a walking boot following Sunday's win, according to Rod Boone of The Athletic. Look for Miles Bridges to see some extra run in place of Kidd-Gilchrist, who should be tentatively considered questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers.