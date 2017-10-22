Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Ruled out Monday vs. Bucks
Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bucks, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist has missed the first two games of the season for a personal matter and despite returning to practice Saturday, he still isn't going to be ready to play on Monday. With Kidd-Gilchrist out yet again, look for Dwayne Bacon to pick up a third straight start. Bacon has averaged 7.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist over 20.0 minutes in relief thus far. Kidd-Gilchrist's next opportunity to take the floor will be Wednesday against the Nuggets.
