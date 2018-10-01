Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Heat

Kidd-Gilchrist (concussion) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Heat.

Kidd-Gilchrist was forced to leave Sunday's exhibition early after taking a shot to the head and he's now been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol. He'll have to pass through a series of tests in order to be cleared, with the last being a controlled practice. He'll miss Tuesday's preseason game as a result and will then have just under a week to potentially make a full recovery before next Monday's tilt with the Bulls.