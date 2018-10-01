Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Heat
Kidd-Gilchrist (concussion) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Heat.
Kidd-Gilchrist was forced to leave Sunday's exhibition early after taking a shot to the head and he's now been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol. He'll have to pass through a series of tests in order to be cleared, with the last being a controlled practice. He'll miss Tuesday's preseason game as a result and will then have just under a week to potentially make a full recovery before next Monday's tilt with the Bulls.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Leaves game with concussion•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Available Friday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Probable for preseason opener•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Not guaranteed to start•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Non-factor in season finale•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...