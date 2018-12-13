Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Ruled out Wednesday

Kidd-Gilchrist has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Pistons for personal reasons.

The circumstances behind Kidd-Gilchrist's absence is unknown at this time, so he should be considered questionable for the Hornets' next game, Friday against the Knicks. His absence could open up some more time for rookie Miles Bridges. More information on Kidd-Gilchrist's status should come out folowing Wednesday's game.