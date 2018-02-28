Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Ruled out Wednesday

Kidd-Gilchrist (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Kidd-Gilchrist suffered a left hamstring injury in the first night of the Hornets back-to-back set Tuesday, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise that he'll be held out a day later. He'll have off until Friday against the 76ers for additional rest and recovery, so tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. Treveon Graham will start in Kidd-Gilchrist's place, while Jeremy Lamb could be in line for a few extra minutes off the bench.