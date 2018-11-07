Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Scoreless in Tuesday's win

Kidd-Gilchrist (hand) finished with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, and one block in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 113-102 win over the Hawks.

Kidd-Gilchrist left the contest in the second quarter after dislocating a finger on his right hand. While he was able to return, the injury is worth keeping tabs on, as it could affect his already limited shooting ability. Kidd-Gilchrist has played an important role for the Hornets as a small-ball big, but he's an inconsistent fantasy option outside of deeper leagues.