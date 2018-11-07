Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Scoreless in Tuesday's win
Kidd-Gilchrist (hand) finished with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, and one block in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 113-102 win over the Hawks.
Kidd-Gilchrist left the contest in the second quarter after dislocating a finger on his right hand. While he was able to return, the injury is worth keeping tabs on, as it could affect his already limited shooting ability. Kidd-Gilchrist has played an important role for the Hornets as a small-ball big, but he's an inconsistent fantasy option outside of deeper leagues.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Available to return•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Heads to locker room•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Swats career-high seven blocks in Saturday's win•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Fills up box score in Friday's win•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Active and available Monday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Set for scrimmage•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.