Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Scores 11 points Wednesday
Kidd-Gilchrist ended with 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 113-108 victory over Brooklyn.
Kidd-Gilchrist has squeezed his way back into the Hornets' rotation over the past few games. They were without a number of regular pieces in this one which certainly favored Kidd-Gilchrist. He has not been a viable fantasy asset for quite some time and despite his recent uptick, the value doesn't appear to be on the horizon at all.
