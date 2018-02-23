Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Scores 13 in Thursday's win
Kidd-Gilchrist scored 13 points (4-7 F, 5-5 FT) while adding five rebounds, an assist and a block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 111-96 win over the Nets.
His workload took a dip right before the All-Star break and it was more of the same for MKG right after it, although he was able to be productive in his limited minutes. In an offense dominated by Kemba Walker on the outside and Dwight Howard down low, there aren't many looks left over for Kidd-Gilchrist, who'd scored in single digits in seven straight games heading into the break -- making him a very difficult player to roster in most fantasy formats.
