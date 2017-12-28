Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Scores 13 points in Wednesday's loss

Kidd-Gilchrist totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 25 minutes during a 102-91 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday.

Kidd-Gilchrist went ahead and played through the illness and ended up being tied for the second-leading scorer on the team in the loss. The double-digit scoring effort came on the heels of three consecutive single-digit efforts, which matched his longest such streak of the season. Kidd-Gilchrist also managed at least one block for the fifth straight game.