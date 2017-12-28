Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Scores 13 points in Wednesday's loss
Kidd-Gilchrist totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 25 minutes during a 102-91 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday.
Kidd-Gilchrist went ahead and played through the illness and ended up being tied for the second-leading scorer on the team in the loss. The double-digit scoring effort came on the heels of three consecutive single-digit efforts, which matched his longest such streak of the season. Kidd-Gilchrist also managed at least one block for the fifth straight game.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Will attempt to play Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Questionable Wednesday with illness•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Listed as probable for Friday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Records first double-double of season in loss•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Excellent in victory•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...