Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Scores five points in Monday's loss
Kidd-Gilchrist had five points (2-8 FG, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Monday's 108-94 loss to the 76ers.
Kidd-Gilchrist has struggled alongside Dwight Howard, who doesn't provide him with space on offense and gobbles up the vast majority of boards on defense. As a result, Kidd-Gilchrist is averaging a career-worst 4.2 rebounds per contest.
