Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Scores team-high 21 points in win

Kidd-Gilchrist totaled 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, three steals and two assists across 23 minutes during a 133-109 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.

Kidd-Gilchrist's 21 points marked a team high in the blowout victory and also marked just one point shy of his season high. He also cleaned up on the defensive end, as the three steals marked his highest total in nearly a month. Kidd-Gilchrist has been solid recently, with averages of 12.2 points on 48.9 percent shooting, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game across his last five outings.