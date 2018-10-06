Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Set for scrimmage
Kidd-Gilchrist (concussion) will participate in Saturday's open scrimmage for the final step in the league's mandated protocol.
Assuming he avoids any setbacks, Kidd-Gilchrist should gain a clear bill of health going forward. The seventh-year forward started all 74 games he played last year, but his role for the upcoming season remains unclear. New head coach James Borrego may opt to give more minutes to offensively-minded players. As of now Jeremy Lamb and Nicolas Batum are expected to start on the wing, while Kidd-Gilchrist will compete for minutes with Dwayne Bacon, Malik Monk, and rookie Miles Bridges.
