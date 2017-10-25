Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Set to return Wednesday vs. Denver
Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) will return to action Wednesday against the Nuggets but will face a minutes restriction, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
As expected, Kidd-Gilchrist will make his season debut Wednesday after missing the first week of the season following the death of his grandmother. Per coach Steve Clifford, Kidd-Gilchrist will be in the starting lineup, but he'll be limited to roughly seven minutes in each half, which essentially rules him out as an appealing option in daily contests.
