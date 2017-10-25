Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Set to return Wednesday vs. Denver

Kidd-Gilchrist (personal) will return to action Wednesday against the Nuggets but will face a minutes restriction, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

As expected, Kidd-Gilchrist will make his season debut Wednesday after missing the first week of the season following the death of his grandmother. Per coach Steve Clifford, Kidd-Gilchrist will be in the starting lineup, but he'll be limited to roughly seven minutes in each half, which essentially rules him out as an appealing option in daily contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories