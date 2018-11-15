Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Sits out practice Thursday
Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Hornets reporter Rick Bonnell reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist missed Tuesday's game against Cleveland, and he's not trending in the right direction ahead of Saturday's matchup with the 76ers. Look for a more definitive update after Friday's practice, but as of now it would be a surprise if Kidd-Gilchrist plays.
