Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Starting Wednesday
Kidd-Gilchrist will get the start for Wednesday's tilt with the Pelicans, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist will start at power forward in place of Marvin Williams, who injured his foot Monday against the Jazz. The seventh-year forward's managing just 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 18.6 minutes per game across 61 contests this season.
More News
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Expected back Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Remains out•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out again Saturday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Out Thursday•
-
Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Heads to locker room•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.