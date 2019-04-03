Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Starting Wednesday

Kidd-Gilchrist will get the start for Wednesday's tilt with the Pelicans, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Kidd-Gilchrist will start at power forward in place of Marvin Williams, who injured his foot Monday against the Jazz. The seventh-year forward's managing just 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 18.6 minutes per game across 61 contests this season.