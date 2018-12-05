Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Starting Wednesday
Kidd-Gilchrist will start Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Kidd-Gilchrist will enter the starting lineup in place of Marvin Williams, who injured his shoulder in Monday's tilt with New Orleans and will be out at least a week. In 17 games this season, Kidd-Gilchrist is averaging 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 assists in 20.1 minutes.
